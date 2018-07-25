Video

Last month 13-year-old Ryan Evans died after going missing when swimming in a lake in Stoke-on-Trent.

Now, a swimming safety campaign, backed by Ryan's family, has been launched in the city with 500 free lessons over the summer holidays at Fenton Manor pool.

The free classes are proving popular and include a demonstration on the effect of cold water.

The lessons are for children of all abilities and the aim is to encourage hundreds of swimmers to improve their skills.