Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Swimming safety campaign launched in Stoke-on-Trent
Last month 13-year-old Ryan Evans died after going missing when swimming in a lake in Stoke-on-Trent.
Now, a swimming safety campaign, backed by Ryan's family, has been launched in the city with 500 free lessons over the summer holidays at Fenton Manor pool.
The free classes are proving popular and include a demonstration on the effect of cold water.
The lessons are for children of all abilities and the aim is to encourage hundreds of swimmers to improve their skills.
-
25 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-stoke-staffordshire-44955952/swimming-safety-campaign-launched-in-stoke-on-trentRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window