Video

Teddy Allen had a large picture of Harry Kane and "World Cup Winners 2018" tattooed on his left thigh after England beat Sweden.

"It was an impulsive decision but I will stand by it," he said.

Mr Allen, 30, of Biddulph, Staffordshire, spent four hours in the chair for the tattoo.

"I want the boys in Russia to see it. Give them a bit more of a boost," he said.