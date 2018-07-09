Artist behind suspected Banksy revealed
A mural which has appeared on a wall in Birmingham was a tribute to teen artist Tame, the artist behind it has revealed.

There was speculation that the artwork on Floodgate Street, in Digbeth, was the work of elusive street artist Banksy.

But the man behind it said he wanted to honour his best friend, who died in 2013.

