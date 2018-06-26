Search at lake for missing child

Video

Emergency crews are searching for a missing child at a lake in Stoke-on-Trent.

It follows reports on Monday afternoon of three children seen "in distress" at Westport Lake, Longport.

Two are reported to be safe.

West Midlands Ambulance Service, Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service and the National Police Air Service have all been involved in the search, with a specialist police diving team from Nottingham also sent to the water.