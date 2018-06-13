Fireworks explode at fatal fire scene

Video

A businessman convicted over the deaths of two men at a factory "rammed" with fireworks has been jailed for 10 years.

Richard Pearson, 44, was found guilty of manslaughter by gross negligence last month, after employee Simon Hillier and customer Stewart Staples died in the blaze at SP Fireworks.

Stafford Conservative MP Jeremy Lefroy has called for tougher regulations on firework manufacture and storage.