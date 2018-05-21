Teens taking the pain out of periods
Period power brings free sanitary towels to school

“Are you due on?”

Teenagers at the Discovery Academy in Stoke-on-Trent, which has introduced free sanitary towels, tackle the stigma around "that time of the month".

Video journalist: Stephanie Barnard

