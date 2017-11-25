Trees provide living memorial

Media player
Planting a living memorial at Centre of Remembrance
Fresh planting is under way at the UK's Centre of Remembrance in Staffordshire - which is already home to 30,000 trees.
The National Memorial Arboretum at Alrewas is stepping up its tree planting at the venue, which attracts more than 300,000 visitors each year.
It coincides with National Tree Week 2017, which runs from Saturday 25 November to Sunday 3 December.
Video journalist: John Bray
