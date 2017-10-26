Poppy seller, 94, trains new generation
War veteran from Leek trains new generation of poppy sellers

A 94-year-old war veteran has been offering tips to the next generation of Royal British Legion poppy sellers.

Roy Marren, from Leek in Staffordshire, has been selling poppies for more than 50 years.

His family was helped by the RBL after the death of his father.

