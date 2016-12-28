Lee Rigby's mum sets up retreat

Video

The mother of murdered soldier Lee Rigby is setting up a respite centre for bereaved families in Staffordshire.

Lyn created the Lee Rigby foundation after her son, from Middleton, Greater Manchester, was killed outside his barracks in Woolwich in May 2013.

She has fought to get better support for parents left behind after the death of their children in the forces.

Work has now started on the first centre at Oakamoor, North Staffordshire. The building was donated to them by a local charity, the Kendo Nagasaki Foundation.

Lyn Rigby said it had "turned a tragedy into something positive for other people".