A woman competing in the British Transplant Games says if she wins a medal she will give it to her donor's family.

Sue Bennett's life was saved by a liver transplant in June 2015 after years of battling the disease, primary biliary cirrhosis.

The mother-of-three from Ranton, near Stafford, has since taken up exercise and will be competing in a 3,000m race.

She said of her donor: "This will in some way mark her name and what she's done for me and maybe increase organ donation awareness."