A major pig farm in the Midlands says it will have to close two of its sites, near Lichfield in Staffordshire and Foston in Derbyshire.

Demand from consumers for cheaper imported meat, the difficulty of building bigger farms and the strong pound are all to blame.

Midland Pig Producers was making up to £15m 10 years ago, but that's now reduced to £6m.

It had planned to modernise and build a large-scale pig farm in Derbyshire, but that ran into strong opposition and the planning application was turned down.