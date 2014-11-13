Video

Footage has been released showing a lorry driver attempting a U-turn on a motorway after driving the wrong way up an exit slip-road.

Leonid Papachin performed the manoeuvre in a 40-tonne truck on the M6 Toll in Lichfield, Staffordshire.

The 51-year-old received a 15-week suspended prison term at Cannock Magistrates' Court last month after pleading guilty to dangerous driving.

He was also given an 18-month driving ban and made to pay £85 costs.

The Lithuanian national had been working in the UK for two months when he committed the offence at around 17:30 BST on 23 October.

Motorway patrol manager Ch Insp Jed White said: "I hope that it serves as a deterrent to anyone who thinks they can put other motorists in jeopardy by ignoring motorway regulations."

Charlie Stayt and Naga Munchetty report.