Helene Donnelly
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Stafford Hospital: Helene Donnelly and Julie Bailey honoured

Two women who led the fight against failings at Stafford Hospital have been recognised in the New Year honours list.

Julie Bailey, who set up the campaign group Cure the NHS after witnessing her mother's treatment, was made a CBE.

Helene Donnelly, a nurse who became a whistleblower, was made an OBE.

BBC Midlands Today's health correspondent Michele Paduano reports.

  • 31 Dec 2013