Sheffield dog attack footage shows moment of street assault
A man has been arrested after a dog attacked and seriously injured another man in a Sheffield street.
Footage of the incident shows the victim trying to fend off the creature and protect his own dog.
South Yorkshire Police said a 53-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of having a dog dangerously out of control.
Armed officers were among those who responded to the incident on Handsworth Road at 17:40 BST on Tuesday.
The bull-mastiff type dog is believed to have jumped over a wall to access the road.
It was later caught by police officers and removed from the area.
A police spokesperson said the victim had suffered injuries to both his arm and chest.
The wounds were not life-threatening or life-changing, they added.
