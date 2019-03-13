Pupils from inner-city schools in Yorkshire have been taken on a trip with some seeing farm animals for the first time.

Around 500 schoolchildren visited Cannon Hall Farm in Barnsley on a visit that was paid for by a local charity.

Charlotte Farrington, from Yorkshire Children's Charity, said: "It's about showing them that there is life outside of the communities in which they grow up in."

One pupil said: "I've never been to a farm in my life. It was a wonderful experience and I'm really happy."