A critically endangered Amur leopard cub has taken its first outdoor steps at a wildlife park in South Yorkshire.

The 12-week-old leopard, said to be one of the rarest cats in the world, was born in June and has explored outside its den at Yorkshire Wildlife Park.

There are only about 120 wild Amur leopards left, the Doncaster park said.

The leopards at the park are part of a conservation project to reintroduce the species back to their native habitats in parts of Russia and China.

The sex of the cub is still unknown, with it not yet on display to the public at the park.