Animals at the Yorkshire Wildlife Park have been doing their best to keep cool as September's warm weather continues.

Footage from the attraction near Doncaster shows rhinos, polar bears and seals all trying to beat the heat.

An amber heat-health alert is in place across much of England, with temperatures expected to peak on Saturday.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.