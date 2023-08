Former cricket umpire and Yorkshire icon Dickie Bird, 90, has paid tribute to his good friend Sir Michael Parkinson.

The TV host and legendary broadcaster died on Wednesday, aged 88, following a short illness.

In an emotional interview, Mr Bird shared how the two had only spoken the day before Sir Michael's death.

He said Mr Parkinson had a feeling he was "getting towards the end" and that the two had shared a tearful goodbye.