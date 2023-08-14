A 44-year-old mother-of-two who returned to competitive gymnastics after 25 years has been crowned a British champion.

Suzy Kerfoot, of Sheffield, left the sport aged 15 but "the smell of the apparatus" inspired her again after she started taking her daughters to a club.

She won gold in the intermediate category at the Adult Gymnastics British Championships on 6 August.

Suzy said: "All the familiar feelings came back and it was so emotional."

