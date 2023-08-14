Families on a Rotherham estate say they fear that someone will be badly injured or killed after a spate of crashes.

A lack of markings at junctions has led to numerous crashes in recent months, according to residents on the Waverley estate.

The developer said it had commissioned a traffic assessment and was now implementing a number of recommendations, including putting in signage and road markings.

