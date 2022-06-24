A woman from South Yorkshire was left "really shocked" when her partner proposed seconds after the couple completed a skydive.

Ashleigh Scott and Robbie Dorans got engaged after reaching terra firma in Hibaldstow, North Lincolnshire.

She wanted to tick an item off her bucket list and overcome her fear of heights but never expected Mr Dorans to propose.

The two have been together for five years and have two young children.

Ms Scott, from Doncaster, said: "I didn't actually have time to process it so it has taken a few days to click in."