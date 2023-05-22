A one-year-old boy who is a super-fan of the crew who collect bins down his street every fortnight has been given a surprise tour of their wagon.

Harry spends every other Wednesday morning standing at his Doncaster living room window waiting for the truck to arrive to wave at the crew.

After a year of watching them through the window, Harry was finally invited into the lorry's cab.

Mum Hannah said he was "really brave" and was given presents by the crew.