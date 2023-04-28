A lifelong snooker fan has achieved his dream of meeting his sporting idol, Steve Davis.

BBC Radio Sheffield arranged for Jamie Lynas to spend time with the snooker legend turned commentator before watching the action at Sheffield's Crucible.

Mr Lynas was born blind but said that has not stopped him from enjoying the sport.

