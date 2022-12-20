Post offices will no longer be a feature on our high streets in future if people do not use them now, a sub-postmaster in Sheffield has said.

Dawn Goodinson, who runs a post office in Upperthorpe, said customer numbers had dwindled and she blamed a mix of strikes, IT issues and changing customer habits for the fall.

A recent cyber attack against the Royal Mail had severely affected international deliveries, which had also badly hit trade, she said.

The Royal Mail said post offices were still an important part of its business.