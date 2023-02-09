Jared O'Mara consumed a litre of vodka before a BBC interview in July 2019 while he was still an MP, Leeds Crown Court heard during his trial for fraud.

The former Sheffield Hallam MP, who tried to claim £52,000 of taxpayers' money to help fund a cocaine habit, has been jailed for four years.

In the interview, for BBC Look North, he described himself as a "phoenix from the flames, reborn from the ashes" and he rejected any idea he would stand down.

However, he later declared he was "not in any fit state to continue" as an MP, though he still remained in the £80,000-a-year job for another four months before standing down at the December 2019 general election.