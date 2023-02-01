An unsigned band from Rotherham who secured a number one album has said they will not sign up to a label while they can make music alone.

The Reytons stormed the official charts on Friday with their new album What's Rock and Roll, beating artists such as Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift.

Speaking to BBC Radio Sheffield, frontman Jonny Yerrell said they were not against a label, but they were pro-independent artists who could go it alone.

He admitted there had been conversations with people representing labels since their number one album charted.