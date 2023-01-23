A jacket believed to be more than 170 years old has turned up in a vintage store in Barnsley.

The rare example of clothing made by Indigenous Canadians is thought to date from the 1850s.

Vintage seller Glass Onion, which has a large warehouse in the town, said staff were amazed to come across the find.

It was brought to the UK in a clothing bale from the USA.

Alice Leadbetter, from Glass Onion, said she hoped to reunite the jacket with the community that made it.

