A man who has raised more than £880,000 for charity Macmillan in memory of his late wife is to undertake his annual Christmas Day walk.

John Burkhill, 84, is well-known in Sheffield for collecting donations while wearing a bright green wig and pushing a pram.

Known as "the Man with the Pram" in the city, his aim is to raise £1m for the cancer charity in memory of his wife June, who died from cancer 30 years ago.

For the last few years, he has walked 17 miles (27km) from Chesterfield to Sheffield as part of an annual Christmas Day challenge.