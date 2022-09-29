Prime Minister Liz Truss has said she wants to "make sure" Doncaster Sheffield Airport will survive.

On Tuesday, owner Peel Group said the airport, which employs 800 workers, would wind down from 31 October.

Speaking to BBC Look North, Ms Truss said: "I want to make sure that airport survives. I will do what I can, and I will talk to the relevant people."

Peel Group said the closure was due to a "fundamental lack of financial viability".

In a wide-ranging interview, the prime minister also answered questions on the cost of living crisis and the effect of her government's mini-budget.