A mixed martial arts fighter has spoken of his journey to the top of the sport.

Marc Diakiese fights in the UFC and has featured on cards across the world.

The 29-year-old, nicknamed Bonecrusher, grew up in South Yorkshire, after leaving the Democratic Republic of Congo as a child.

He regards the "mad town" of Doncaster as his home and aims to inspire young people there as well as back in Africa.

The fighter said: "I'm just grateful to have what I have and enjoy life."

Filmed and edited by Jacob Tomlinson and Oli Constable.