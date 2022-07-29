CCTV footage showing the last known movements of a missing teenager have been released by police.

Skye, from Sheffield, was last seen on CCTV entering Shirebrook Valley Nature Reserve at about 15:00 BST on Tuesday.

In the video, the teenager can be seen wearing a red jacket and a black bag over her shoulder as she rides her bike into the woodland.

South Yorkshire Police said they were "incredibly concerned" for her welfare and appealed for information.