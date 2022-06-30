Sir Michael Parkinson has paid tribute to BBC Look North broadcaster Harry Gration, who died aged 71 on Friday.

The veteran presenter and chat show host reminisced on memories of the two together and said: "Whenever I think of him, I smile."

Bradford-born Gration joined the BBC in 1978 and Look North in 1982.

He left in October 2020, a day before his 70th birthday.

During his career had also reported for Match of the Day and Grandstand and commentated on Olympic and Commonwealth Games.