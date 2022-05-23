Yorkshire walking club hopes to attract more from minority ethnic groups
Members of a walking club in South Yorkshire are hoping to encourage more people from minority ethnic groups to visit the countryside.
The Walk4Health group, which has been running since 2004, meets every month, with members walking in the Peak District and the Yorkshire Dales.
Group leader Maxwell Ayamba says: "It helps against mental health, loneliness and isolation."
One the group's members adds: "We share our stories, our lived experiences, together."