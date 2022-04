A menswear business in Barnsley has been targeted by ram-raiders who made off with clothes worth about £100,000.

The burglars struck at Dynamite Terrace Menswear on Doncaster Road, Barnsley, on 29 March.

They were seen on CCTV grabbing armfuls of clothing and making off just before police and owner Dean Silcock arrived.

Mr Silcock said he aimed to reopen in the next few weeks.