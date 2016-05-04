Former miners union boss Arthur Scargill has said leading his first major strike was "the greatest day of my life".

Mr Scargill led a group of what started out as 400 Yorkshire pit workers picketing a West Midlands coal depot 50 years ago.

He rose to national prominence after what became known as the Battle of Saltley Gate, a turning point in the miners' strike of February 1972.

Speaking to the BBC 50 years on, he says: "Everything I had dreamed about as a trade unionist came to fruition.

"Looking back, I think the only regret I have is that my mother, who died at the early age of 50, was never there to see it."