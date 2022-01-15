A man who became depressed and overweight following a family bereavement has found a new lease of life after taking up boxing.

Paul Clewes, from Doncaster in South Yorkshire, "locked himself away" and weighed 19 stone (120.6kg) before finding Micky's gym in his hometown.

He began boxing training and, after receiving coaching from champion Josh Wale, started seeing results and now wants to help others.

Mr Clewes said the gym was like his "second home", adding: "I'd live here if Josh would let me."