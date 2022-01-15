A wildlife photographer from South Yorkshire is calling for nature reserves to be more disability friendly.

Peter Lau was paralysed in a 2014 mountain biking accident and has since become an an avid photographer.

He said that he "never really thought about disabled access" prior to his accident but has since sought to improve accessibility in various places across Yorkshire.

Mr Lau started a website where he logs disability-friendly walks and provides information for other disabled people wanting to visit nature reserves.