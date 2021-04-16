An animal rescue charity in South Yorkshire is urging pet owners to get their pets neutered after seeing an increase in the number of stray animals.

Zoe Botwood, from Rotherham, voluntarily finds stray cats and hands them to the Rain Rescue charity .

She said helping the animals find a new home was so "rewarding".

The charity said they believed the rise in stray animal numbers was as a result of vets not being able to neuter the creatures during lockdowns.