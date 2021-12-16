A 94-year-old man with terminal cancer is trying to raise £10,000 for a cancer charity by walking every day.

Alan Bocking, from Doncaster, was given two months to live back in August.

He said: "The Macmillan [Cancer Support] people, bless their hearts, said: 'What can we do for you?'

"And, much to their surprise, I said: 'What can I do for you?'"

