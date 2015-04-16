The founder of the oldest and most successful team in women's basketball has been named BBC Yorkshire's Unsung Hero for 2021.

Since Betty Codona, 83, founded the Sheffield Hatters in 1961 the side has won more than 65 national titles.

Granddaughter Georgia Gayle, who plays for the team, said: "She is the heart and soul of this club, nothing would happen without her.

"We're here today because of her, everybody looks up to her, everybody respects her."