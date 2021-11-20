'I've found more than 200 lost dogs with my drone'

A woman from South Yorkshire has helped find more than 200 lost dogs using her thermal imaging drone.

Erica Hart, 40, from Thurnscoe, has been using the technology to reunite owners with their pets for the past six years.

She said the feeling of finding a lost dog is "like winning the lottery".

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.