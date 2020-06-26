A man who moved to England from the Caribbean in 1963 has recalled being the "only black family" on his street.

Leroy Wenham, who later worked as a youth worker in Sheffield, moved to Leeds when he was 10 years old.

He said: "When we arrived at our house in the evening, the neighbours who lived opposite us I still consider to be the nicest people in England.

"They were quite welcoming. We were introduced to cups of tea."

Mr Wenham was interviewed by Christ Kabeya as part of an exhibition celebrating Black History Month in Sheffield.