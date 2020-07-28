A railway signalman who crashed his car into a high-speed train at a level crossing has been jailed.

Dramatic footage shows Michael Rochford ploughing into the LNER Azuma train at Rossington, just south of Doncaster, as the train flew past at more than 100mph. It came to an emergency stop moments later.

Several passengers suffered whiplash injuries, but no-one was seriously injured in the crash, including Rochford, who fled the scene, leaving his wrecked Range Rover behind.

The 27-year-old technician, who had been drinking at a local football club, tried to claim someone had stolen his car but later admitted he was driving.

At Sheffield Crown court on Monday, he was jailed for 10 months and banned from driving for four years. He has also been sacked by Network Rail.