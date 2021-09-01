A journalist whose son took his own life has helped to set up a men's support group to honour his son's wish for better mental health provision.

Ross McCarthy, 31, who had a young son and a fiancée, died in February after a 10-year battle with depression.

Following his death his father, Mike, has teamed up with Sheffield United to launch Talk Club Sheffield.

He said: "In Ross's name and in Ross's memory we want to try to make a difference".