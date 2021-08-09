The mother of a 16-year-old girl who died from an undiagnosed heart condition has completed a 624-mile run in her memory.

Alex Reid, from Rotherham, died suddenly in her sleep in 2012.

Her mother, Heather, embarked on the challenge to raise money and awareness for the charity Cardiac Risk in the Young.

She said she chose the distance to represent the 624 young people who die every year from an undetected heart condition.