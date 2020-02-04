A mother from South Yorkshire has vowed to fight on for her children despite a terminal cancer diagnosis.

Helen Davy, from Rotherham, received the news on the fourth anniversary of her husband's death.

The pair have two children and an online fundraising campaign has garnered more than £20,000 to support the youngsters in the future.

She said: "I don't know how long I'm going to be here at all. All I know is I'm going to fight as long as possible."