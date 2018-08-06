Four more polar bears have been introduced to life in Yorkshire.

Flocke, aged 12, and her three triplets have been moved from the south of France to the Yorkshire Wildlife Park in South Yorkshire.

Dr Charlotte Macdonald, animal director at the park, said: "The bear family are currently in quarantine in their reserve and are settling in well and we hope to be able to announce an opening date for visitors to see them soon."

The new arrivals means there are now eight polar bears at the park near Doncaster.