Sheffield Black Hair Care Project is 'therapy on so many levels'
A scheme in Sheffield aims to help black people talk about mental health while getting their hair done.
The Black Hair Care Project team trained hairdressers so they could deal with trauma and listen effectively.
Teetee, who previously had her hair set on fire at school "just to see how black hair burned", is one of the people who have used the service.
She said the scheme is like "therapy on so many levels".
Published
BBC News
- BBC News
- Subsection
- Sheffield & South Yorkshire