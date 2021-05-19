A support dog charity is praising the work of volunteers who help train dogs that "change lives".

The Sheffield Support Dog charity provides trained dogs to families with children who need extra help due to disability or medical conditions.

They rely on volunteers to welcome puppies into their family homes to socialise them until they are old enough to start their real training.

Rita Howson, from the charity, said: "That dog then goes on to change someone's life and so being part of that can be very, very rewarding."

