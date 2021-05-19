Two men have been arrested after a £2.2m cannabis farm was found in a former bingo hall near Doncaster.

Police executed a drugs warrant at the former Empire Bingo building in Mexborough on Tuesday.

The men, aged 29 and 38, were arrested on suspicion of the production of Class B drugs, with 2,188 plants seized.

Cannabis farms like the one raided generate "essential" income for gangs who "cause misery for many", South Yorkshire Police said.